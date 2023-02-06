The fence, which separates Bentinck Street and Bramley Court in Sutton, hit the headlines last year when it was branded “an accident waiting to happen”.

The fence, owned by Housing Association Stonewater Housing, was finished after being left half-done for weeks.

Coun David Hennigan, Ashfield Council Independent member for Sutton Central and New Cross, met with police, a member of the council’s community protection team and a resident to propose a package of improvements to make the area safer, including CCTV, increasing patrols and a plan to strengthen the fence after damage.

A police officer and member of Ashfield Council’s community protection team patrol the alley off Bentinck Street after the meeting

Coun Hennigan, who is standing down from the council in May, has written to Stonewater Housing with a number of improvements including concrete gravel boards and anti-vandal paint.

He said: “I would like to thank the police and the community protection officer for meeting the resident and I on site.

“Residents on Bramley Court and Bentinck Street are living in fear – sick and tired of anti-social behaviour issues that plight their lives.

“The gated entrance to Sutton Lawn, from Bentinck Street is a well known problem area.

“The council is now gathering the evidential base to put fixed, permanent CCTV in the area following Coun Samantha Deakin’s (Ash Ind) and my request.

“This will offer some solace to residents who will also be reassured by the additional patrols that have been agreed.

“The fence that Stonewater Housing have completed is a good start but needs urgent, inexpensive works to stop any vandalism and protect it.

“As it currently stands, it is fragile and falling to bits.

“When we met, the first thing we did was put a fence panel that had been vandalised back in.

“What is needed is strong, concrete panels and I am pleased that the police and council have backed my calls and will be writing to the housing association separately.

“In my last 90 days, as a councillor, this is another thing I want to complete.

“It is important to me to do everything we can to protect residents.”

The meeting came just hours after the council agreed to shut or restrict access to alleyways in eight locations across Ashfield, including the infamous ‘mucky alley’ in Sutton.

The resident, who declined to be named, said: “I’m pleased some alleyways will be shut on Bramley Court and others in the locality.

“The reality is that we need action at the entrance to the lawn.

“They told me loud and clear that we, as a community need to report every incident to the police.