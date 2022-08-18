Call for action on 10-foot fence which is 'accident waiting to happen' for Sutton residents

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors David Hennigan, Paul McSorley and Jason Zadrozny on Bramley Court.

Councillor David Hennigan, who represents Central Sutton and New Cross on Ashfield District Council, is calling for Stonewater Housing Association to urgently amend the fence, which has been erected on Bramley Court.

The councillor has called the fence an “accident waiting to happen”.

He said: “Stonewater has around 100 properties. Their stock is located in the Bentinck Street and Welbeck Street area.

Residents say the gap has left the alleyway in a 'dangerous condition'.

“They are currently replacing a fence between their estate on Bentinck Street and Bramley Court, a private road.

“They have put the fence a foot over their land onto private land on Bramley Court.

“This has caused a foot gap leaving the alleyway to Sutton Lawn in a dangerous condition.

“To add insult to injury, the housing association started erecting the fence when Paul and Sharon McSorley, who live on Bramley Court, were on holiday.

“They built the fence on their property, meaning Paul, who has to use a disability scooter, is now struggling to access his own property.”

Many residents have reportedly complained to Stonewater Housing Association about the fence, but have failed to receive clear answers about when the problem will be resolved.

Councillor Hennigan added: “Residents are stuck on the phone for hours on end trying to report problems without success.

“I have repeatedly tried to contact them to address the problem with the fence. They are causing massive problems for Mr and Mrs McSorley and other local residents.

“Meanwhile, the 10-foot fence presents a clear and present danger to people using the alleyway to go on to Sutton Lawn.

“This needs sorting urgently and apology given to local residents. It’s an accident waiting to happen and almost beggars belief.”

Ashfield District Council leader Jason Zadrozny met with councillors and residents on Bramley Court to discuss a way forward.

Mr Zadrozny said: “This is one of the worst, botched jobs I have seen in nearly 20 years representing local people.

“Stonewater Housing has a significant number of properties in Sutton-in-Ashfield – about 100.

“Their residents are some of the poorest, most vulnerable people in Ashfield.

“Not only is it dangerous, but to leave residents on both Bramley Court and Bentinck Street living like this is a serious dereliction of duty. It’s not good enough.”

A spokesperson from Stonewater told your Chad: “We’re really sorry for the concern this has caused. Having listened to residents’ concerns, our team has visited the street to review the new fencing and temporary safety barrier that has been put in place and have confirmed that it is secure.

“We have also agreed with Mr and Mrs McSorley that we will move the new fence next to their home to get it as tight to the public footpath as possible, to ensure they have the same space as they did before.

“Overgrown vegetation was removed to prepare for the new concrete post fence being erected and as part of the works, our contractor will backfill between the base of the fence and the public footpath to ensure the ground level is consistent along the fence run.