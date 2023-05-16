A diner, aged in his 30s, suffered a single stab wound to the abdomen in the altercation and was rushed to hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries to save his life.

Police said it was an unprovoked attack which happened at about 11pm while Lewis Crossland was celebrating his 18th birthday on October 29, last year.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the victim and a friend were vaping outside the Outram Street restaurant, between courses, when they were approached by Crossland and Luke Winkworth.

Words were exchanged when Crossland hurled an insult at the two diners.

One replied by saying “leave it, we’re not looking for trouble” and the two friends went back into restaurant.

However, a short time later, Crossland and Winkworth entered the porch of the restaurant and one of the friends went over to reiterate they did not want any trouble.

He was then stabbed by Winkworth, who fled with Crossland and a 17-year-old girl, who was later arrested, but was not charged with any criminal act.

Detectives used CCTV and phone evidence to track down and charge 21-year-old Winkworth and Crossland in connection with the stabbing.

Winkworth, of North Street, Sutton, was jailed for seven years and six months after admitting wounding with intent and possessing a knife in a public place.

Crossland, of Welbeck Street, Sutton, was sent to a young offender institution for five years after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing a knife in a public place and possession of a class B drug, cannabis.

Winkworth was also sentenced for a string of unrelated driving offences, including dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance after he was stopped by police on July 6. He was banned from driving for five years and nine months.

Speaking after the pair’s sentencing, Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, who oversaw the investigation, said: “This was an utterly shocking and unprovoked attack on a family man simply enjoying a meal with a friend.

“Having been approached by Crossland and Winkworth in the street, the victim and his friend commendably went back into the restaurant, as they did not wish to engage in any sort of violent disorder.

“Crossland and Winkworth, on the other hand, were clearly looking for trouble and so entered the restaurant, where they subjected the victim to a sickening assault that almost cost him his life.

“The attack meant he spent many weeks in hospital and his wife and children were told he might not survive.

“This has had the most unimaginable impact of the victim and his family, as well as the victim’s friend who witnessed the stabbing.

