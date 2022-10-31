Witnesses reported the victim had been ‘stabbed’ following a disturbance between two groups on Outram Street, Sutton, on Saturday, October 29, just before 11pm.

The victim was taken to hospital after being attacked in the doorway of the restaurant.

A police investigation is now under way and detectives appealed for help tracing three ‘older teenagers’ – two men and a woman – seen fleeing the scene.

Outram Street, Sutton.

One man is described as having short brown hair and wearing a dark hooded top with dark trainers, while the other was wearing a blue puffer jacket with a hood.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were arrested last night, October 30, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This has been a fast-paced investigation and I am pleased two suspects are now in custody.

“We had a really good response to our appeal and I’d like to thank the public for their help.

“That said, our investigation surrounding this incident remains in its early stages and we are still working to trace a third suspect.

“Therefore I’d again urge anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured dash-cam footage, to please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”