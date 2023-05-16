Detectives are now appealing for witnesses after the victim,a ged in the 70s, was punched in the face – leaving him with multiple fractures to his jaw, cheekbone and eye socket.

Police said the incident happened on Belle Vue Lane, Blidworth, on Sunday, May 14, at about 11am.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “When the pensioner stopped, the other driver pulled up behind him before getting out and banging on his window and shouting at him.

“As the younger male began to walk back to his car, the pensioner got out to take a photo of the man’s registration number – prompting the man to punch the pensioner at least once in the face.

“The victim went home and his family took him to hospital, where scans found he had sustained multiple fractures to his jaw, cheekbone and eye socket.”

A 26-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Detective Sergeant Jackie Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very nasty and cowardly assault that left a man in his 70s in hospital.

“A team of detectives are investigating the incident and a suspect remains in custody for questioning. That said, the investigation remains active and I encourage anyone who witnessed the assault, or has dash-cam or phone footage, to please contact us as soon as possible.”

