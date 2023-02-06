Pair jailed after man attacked with metal gas canister on Mansfield street

The victim, a man in his 20s, was attacked in the Newgate Lane area of Mansfield on July 18, at about 9.30pm.

Nottingham Crown Court heard that in the minutes that followed he was repeatedly punched and even hit over the head with a metal gas canister as he was chased through the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He suffered significant head injures in the attack and later underwent life-saving brain surgery.

Thomas Payne, left, and Macs Watson.

Several suspects were later identified on CCTV and arrested and charged.

In court, Macs Watson, aged 23, of Mellish Road, Langold, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed for seven years.

Thomas Payne, 26, of Birkland Street, Mansfield, admitted affray and was jailed for 16 months.

Kyle Gregg, 34, of Bamford Drive, Mansfield, also admitted affray and was handed a community order.

Detective Constable Adam Penn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a vicious, sustained and wholly unnecessary attack that left the victim with very significant injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad