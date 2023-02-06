Pair jailed after man attacked with metal gas canister on Mansfield street
Two men have been jailed after a violent attack in Mansfield which left a man needing life-saving brain surgery
The victim, a man in his 20s, was attacked in the Newgate Lane area of Mansfield on July 18, at about 9.30pm.
Nottingham Crown Court heard that in the minutes that followed he was repeatedly punched and even hit over the head with a metal gas canister as he was chased through the streets.
He suffered significant head injures in the attack and later underwent life-saving brain surgery.
Several suspects were later identified on CCTV and arrested and charged.
In court, Macs Watson, aged 23, of Mellish Road, Langold, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed for seven years.
Thomas Payne, 26, of Birkland Street, Mansfield, admitted affray and was jailed for 16 months.
Kyle Gregg, 34, of Bamford Drive, Mansfield, also admitted affray and was handed a community order.
Detective Constable Adam Penn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a vicious, sustained and wholly unnecessary attack that left the victim with very significant injuries.
“This kind of violence has no place in our society and will never be tolerated. I am pleased the offenders have now been held to account and hope these sentences provide some degree of comfort to the victim.”