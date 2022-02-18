Owner devastated as popular Sutton café targeted by vandals twice in three days

Tricia Ironside has owned Mill Waters Café and Visitors Centre at King’s Mill Reservoir for ten years without any issues, and was heartbroken to discover that vandals had targeted her business for a second time this week, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Two vandals broke into the café overnight on February 15, and Tricia had opened up on Wednesday to find smashed glass and ruined stock had been thrown around the popular coffee shop.

The café had to close while the mess was cleared, and a devastated Tricia opened up this morning, Friday, to find the business had been targeted for a second time, with a further window being smashed and stock again destroyed.

Owner Tricia has been left heartbroken.

Tricia explains: “I’m absolutely devastated and can’t believe they have targeted us again.

"We spent the whole day cleaning up the mess on Wednesday and now have to close again today to do the same.”

CCTV shows the original theft was two teenagers who gained entry by smashing a window at around midnight, and the second break-in was a single older male who again smashed a window before stealing food, drink and throwing stock on the floor.

Tricia is hoping to reopen tomorrow and has supplied further CCTV images to police to aid their investigation.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said of the original incident: “We were called to reports of a break-in at Mill Waters Café at Kings Mill Reservoir, Sutton at 8am on 16 February.

"The break-in happened the night before.

"A window was smashed and alcohol, chocolate bars and cakes were stolen.

“An investigation is being carried out and we would urge anyone who has any information that could assist our enquiries to call us on 101, quoting incident number 130 of 16 February.”

They have been approached for an update and to comment on the second break-in.

The incident number for the second break-in is 106 of February 18.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

