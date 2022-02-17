The popular café at King’s Mill Reservoir was broken into on February 15 by two young males who attempted to kick a door in, before eventually throwing a brick through one of the large floor-to-ceiling windows to gain entry.

Once inside, the thieves stole alcohol, chocolate and cakes, and damaged a large amount of stock.

Heartbroken owner Tricia Ironside explains: “We came in to find such a mess, it was awful.

The café was targeted overnight

"The window will need to be replaced, which isn’t an easy job because of the size, and we had to close yesterday to spend the whole day cleaning up the mess.

"There was broken glass and bottles everywhere and they had made a terrible mess in just a few minutes, but we have reopened today and just hope the police can find who did it.”

Nottinghamshire Police attended the café on February 16 to conduct an investigation and secure CCTV images of the thieves.

They have now released an appeal for information

Tricia Ironside, pictured right, has been left heartbroken by the mindless vandalism.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a break-in at Mill Waters Café at Kings Mill Reservoir, Sutton at 8am on 16 February.

"The break-in happened the night before.

"A window was smashed and alcohol, chocolate bars and cakes were stolen.

“An investigation is being carried out and we would urge anyone who has any information that could assist our enquiries to call us on 101, quoting incident number 130 of 16 February.”

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

