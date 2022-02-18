Storm Eunice LIVE: Latest news and information as Mansfield and Ashfield battered by high winds
As an Amber warning was issued throughout the area with winds expected to reach 70mph, residents have been advised to secure their property and avoid unnecessary travel.
We will update our blog as information comes in.
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 13:56
Wheelgate Park on Mansfield Road, Farnsfield, announce that they are closing both Wheelgate and Twinlakes Parks today due to weather warnings.
Wind speeds are currently 37mph and rising, and are expected to peak around 4pm this afternoon.
RSPB Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre and its car parks will be closed on Friday 18th February.
We also strongly advise that people do not walk in the Forest in extremely windy conditions due to the risk of injury.
We plan to re-open our facilities again on Saturday morning once the necessary safety checks have been carried out.
Rail passengers are being advised not to travel in the East Midlands on Friday 18 February, as Network Rail prepares to respond to Storm Eunice.
Additional, trained workers have been deployed at key locations across the region to respond to issues quickly, as strong winds and heavy rain are expected to cause widespread disruption for the railway.
White Post Farm have also announced they will remain closed.
Tickets for today can be rescheduled by emailing the farm
Nottinghamshire County Council have confirmed the following parks will remain closed for today:
Sherwood Forest, Rufford Abbey, Holme Pierrepont and Bestwood Country Parks.
Rob Fisher, Group Manager for Emergency Planning, said: “I would like to assure everyone that we are well prepared for weather events such as Storm Eunice.
“Forecasted conditions like this can easily cause disruption to roads, public transport and power supplies, and with wind speeds of up to 75mph, fallen trees are also a possibility.
“Our response to weather conditions such as this is something that we prepare for all year round.
“Our highways and emergency response teams will be working hard throughout tomorrow to respond to any disruption to keep Nottinghamshire moving, and most importantly to keep you safe.”
B600 from Underwood to Moorgreen is currently flooded but said to be passable at present, please take extra care and avoid the route if possible.
National news: wind gusts of 122mph recorded on the Isle of Wight - a provisional record for England.
Acas have released a statement containing top tips for workers affected by the bad weather:
- If you cannot get into work due to a travel disruption, then inform your boss as soon as you know;
- Look to see if there are alternative travel options to get into work;
- Check if your employer can agree flexible working arrangements such as arriving and leaving later or homeworking; and
- Consider any urgent work that needs to be covered if you can’t get into work.
- There is no automatic legal right to be paid for working time missed due to travel disruption or bad weather;
- Employees have the right to take unpaid time off in an emergency situation that involves a dependent. This can include looking after your child because their school has closed due to bad weather; and
- If you’re ready and available to work but your place of work is closed then you will usually be entitled to normal pay.
National news: Storm Eunice tears a huge hole in the roof of London’s O2 Arena.