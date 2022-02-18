Nottinghamshire County Council have confirmed the following parks will remain closed for today:

Sherwood Forest, Rufford Abbey, Holme Pierrepont and Bestwood Country Parks.

Rob Fisher, Group Manager for Emergency Planning, said: “I would like to assure everyone that we are well prepared for weather events such as Storm Eunice.

“Forecasted conditions like this can easily cause disruption to roads, public transport and power supplies, and with wind speeds of up to 75mph, fallen trees are also a possibility.

“Our response to weather conditions such as this is something that we prepare for all year round.