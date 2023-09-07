Watch more videos on Shots!

Mihails Gerasimovs immediately admitted to police he had been “an idiot” after colliding with another vehicle on New Year’s Day 2023.

Gerasimovs’ Lexus was spotted by other motorists travelling north up the southbound carriageway near Tuxford, at about 4.55am.

Moments later police received a further call to say the vehicle had collided with another car.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, they found the driver of the other vehicle trapped inside suffering from spinal and hip pain.

Gerasimovs emerged from some bushes further down the carriageway and was arrested by officers.

A breath test revealed 70 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg.

Gerasimovs admitted drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The driver of the other car was in hospital for four days for treatment to injuries which included a broken foot, arm and collar bone, as well as bowel and spinal injuries.

Gerasimovs, aged 42, of Headstock Close, Ollerton, was jailed for 15 months and banned from driving for three years at Nottingham Crown Court.

Sergeant Claire Harradine, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Gerasimovs showed absolutely no regard for other people’s safety or wellbeing when he got behind the wheel, while double the drink-drive limit.

“This case serves as a stark reminder to others of how drinking and being under the influence of alcohol can have a huge impact on people’s judgement.

“We want to send out the message that this kind of behaviour is totally unsafe and irresponsible and can put others at risk of very serious injury. Gerasimovs was frankly very fortunate not to be before the court for causing a death by dangerous driving.”