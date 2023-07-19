Crown court date set for Ollerton man who robbed a woman of her handbag wearing flip flops

Daniel Marows, aged 33, of Griffin Road, Ollerton, pleaded guilty to the robbery, which happened on April 12, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Because the offence is so serious it must be heard before a crown court judge.

Marows was bailed to Nottingham Crown Court on August 16, on condition he doesn’t contact his victim, or go to Walesby Lane, Ollerton, or the Factory Shop, on Forest Road, Ollerton.

At the time of the incident, Nottinghamshire reported that his 57-year-old victim was left with minor injuries during the robbery, while Marrows was wearing flip flops.

Following the incident at around 6.30pm, Marows then reportedly ran in the direction of Gattlys Lane, where he got into a car and drove away.