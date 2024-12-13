Nuisance e-bike rider mounted pavement and injured a child in Clipstone

An uninsured e-bike rider who injured a child when mounting the pavement after a police officer signalled for him to stop in Clipstone was already the subject of regular complaints from the public, a court has heard.

Jake Davies was revving a Sur-On Lite Bee as he rode along Forest Road when the officer stepped out to flag him down on August 15.

He braked briefly before speeding up and swerving around the officer, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

The child was struck from behind and Davies crashed into a parked car causing minor damage.

His victim was treated for cuts and grazes at hospital and missed football training because of the pain.

When he was interviewed by police, Davies accepted he had caused "significant danger to pedestrians".

Digby Johnson, mitigating, said: "Time and time again this court sees cases where something has happened because of no insurance.

"If he had stopped and held up his hand, he would have been fined. Instead someone has been injured and... potentially he could go to custody.

"And that's all to avoid a few points and a few quid. And Mr Davies knows this. He has compensated the owner of the vehicle whose number plate he knocked off. He wants to apolgise to his victim.”

Davies, aged 28, of Forest Road, Clipstone, admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on October 17.

On Tuesday, he received a ten month sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned for 12 months and must pass the extended re-test.