Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
Richard Walvin, 40, of Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: making threats and indecent exposure. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and ordered to pay £400 compensation.
Morgan Maidment, 19, of Woodlark Close, Rainworth, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. He was fined £250 with a £100 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 12 months.
Liam Burns, 31, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: possess controlled drugs of class B - cannabis, and class A - cocaine, and crack cocaine, possess knife in a public place, driving without third party insurance or a licence. He received 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 31-day programme and seven rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £300 costs and a £114 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
Daniel Conway, 28, of no fixed abode, Kirkby, admitted: making threats. He was fined £633 and ordered to pay £200 compensation.
Adam Leach, 42, of no fixed address, Mansfield, admitted: fail to surrender to police, burglary other than dwelling - theft, theft from a shop, and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay £1,500 compensation.
David Davies, 46, of Ilion Street, Mansfield, admitted: in charge of motor vehicle - with 98 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £180 with £85 costs and a £72 surcharge. He was disqualiifed for four months.
Luke Gratton, 24, of Nottingham Road, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage and making threats. He was fined £120 with £100 compensation.
Dawid Latopolski, 34, of George Dere Close, Boughton, admitted: driving with 113 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a 12 month community order with eight rehabilitation days and 80 hours unpaid work. He was disqualified for 24 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
Liberty Mushinga, 39, of Houfton Road, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 106 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 24 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £769 and ordered to pay a £308 surcharge and £85 costs.
Wayne Marriott, 53, of Nursery Court, Mansfield, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, a telescopic truncheon. He received a six month conditional discharge with £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.
Jorden Richens, 22, of King Street, Mansfield, admitted: fail to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area. He was fined £166 with a £66 surcharge and £85 costs.
Corrie Coupe, 25, of Huthwaite Road, Sutton, admitted: theft - other - including theft by finding. He was ordered to pay £1500 compensation.
James Lowery, 34, of North Avenue, Rainworth, admitted: possess a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation. He received a six month conditional discharge.
Gareth Shelton, 34, of Queen Street, Sutton, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated common assault/beating. He received a 12 month community order with a 120-day alcohol monitoring tag and 15 rehabilitation days. He was fined £400, with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Karl Deakin, 44, of no fixed address, Hucknall, admitted: theft and theft from a shop. He was jailed for 52 weeks and ordered to pay £225 compensation.
Samuel Pickering, 33, of Eighth Avenue, Forest Town, admitted: criminal damage. He received a 12 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 32 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation.
Boyd Whyte, 40, of Cherry Avenue, Hucknall, admitted: Theft from a shop. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £30 compensation.