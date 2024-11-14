Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are some of the cases heard recently in Mansfield and Nottingham magistrates’ courts.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Walvin, 40, of Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: making threats and indecent exposure. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and ordered to pay £400 compensation.

Morgan Maidment, 19, of Woodlark Close, Rainworth, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. He was fined £250 with a £100 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Burns, 31, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: possess controlled drugs of class B - cannabis, and class A - cocaine, and crack cocaine, possess knife in a public place, driving without third party insurance or a licence. He received 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 31-day programme and seven rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £300 costs and a £114 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Daniel Conway, 28, of no fixed abode, Kirkby, admitted: making threats. He was fined £633 and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Adam Leach, 42, of no fixed address, Mansfield, admitted: fail to surrender to police, burglary other than dwelling - theft, theft from a shop, and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay £1,500 compensation.

David Davies, 46, of Ilion Street, Mansfield, admitted: in charge of motor vehicle - with 98 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £180 with £85 costs and a £72 surcharge. He was disqualiifed for four months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Gratton, 24, of Nottingham Road, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage and making threats. He was fined £120 with £100 compensation.

Dawid Latopolski, 34, of George Dere Close, Boughton, admitted: driving with 113 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a 12 month community order with eight rehabilitation days and 80 hours unpaid work. He was disqualified for 24 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Liberty Mushinga, 39, of Houfton Road, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 106 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 24 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £769 and ordered to pay a £308 surcharge and £85 costs.

Wayne Marriott, 53, of Nursery Court, Mansfield, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, a telescopic truncheon. He received a six month conditional discharge with £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jorden Richens, 22, of King Street, Mansfield, admitted: fail to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area. He was fined £166 with a £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Corrie Coupe, 25, of Huthwaite Road, Sutton, admitted: theft - other - including theft by finding. He was ordered to pay £1500 compensation.

James Lowery, 34, of North Avenue, Rainworth, admitted: possess a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation. He received a six month conditional discharge.

Gareth Shelton, 34, of Queen Street, Sutton, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated common assault/beating. He received a 12 month community order with a 120-day alcohol monitoring tag and 15 rehabilitation days. He was fined £400, with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Deakin, 44, of no fixed address, Hucknall, admitted: theft and theft from a shop. He was jailed for 52 weeks and ordered to pay £225 compensation.

Samuel Pickering, 33, of Eighth Avenue, Forest Town, admitted: criminal damage. He received a 12 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 32 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Boyd Whyte, 40, of Cherry Avenue, Hucknall, admitted: Theft from a shop. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £30 compensation.