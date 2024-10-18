Crown Court for e-bike rider who mounted pavement and injured a child in Clipstone

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 18th Oct 2024, 09:00 BST
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
An electric bike rider who injured a child when mounting the pavement after police signalled for him to stop in Clipstone has been sent to the crown court.

Jake Davies was revving a Sur-On Lite Bee as he rode along Forest Road when an officer stepped out to flag him down on August 15, said prosecutor Lynne Bickley.

"He gave him plenty of room to stop but he accelerated onto the pavement,” she said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was a deliberate decision to ignore the rules of the road and disregard the safety of others.”

She said the officer decided to challenge Davies because there had been complaints about motorbikes in the area.

Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Ryan Higgingbotham, defending, said Davies has limited previous convictions and agreed the offences exceeded the magistrates’ sentencing powers.

Davies, aged 28, of Forest Road, Clipstone, admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The case was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on December 12.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice