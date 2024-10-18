Crown Court for e-bike rider who mounted pavement and injured a child in Clipstone

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

An electric bike rider who injured a child when mounting the pavement after police signalled for him to stop in Clipstone has been sent to the crown court.

Jake Davies was revving a Sur-On Lite Bee as he rode along Forest Road when an officer stepped out to flag him down on August 15, said prosecutor Lynne Bickley.

"He gave him plenty of room to stop but he accelerated onto the pavement,” she said.

"It was a deliberate decision to ignore the rules of the road and disregard the safety of others.”

She said the officer decided to challenge Davies because there had been complaints about motorbikes in the area.

Ryan Higgingbotham, defending, said Davies has limited previous convictions and agreed the offences exceeded the magistrates’ sentencing powers.

Davies, aged 28, of Forest Road, Clipstone, admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The case was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on December 12.