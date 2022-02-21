Notts Police appeal after vandals target Clipstone beauty spot and charity café
Nottinghamshire Police have released CCTV images after vandals targeted Vicar Water Country Park and its charity-run café twice in one week.
Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the beauty spot was targeted on two separate occasions, and a popular café at the park was vandalised.
Rumbles is a local charity offering employment and training for people with learning difficulties, and has three sites in Clipstone, Sutton and Newark.
The damage occurred on Tuesday 15 and Thursday 17 February, and Nottinghamshire Police have now released CCTV images of a boy they wish to identify, alongside pictures of the damage caused.
A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police posted on social media: “More damage has been caused at Vicar Water Country Park .
“First off, the park was vandalised and then on two separate nights the benches belonging to Rumbles Cafe have been damaged.
"Rumbles is a registered charity and are now left with only one bench
“Do you know the boy in the CCTV, or were you at Vicar Water Country Park on 15th and 17th Feb?
"If so please send us a direct message on Facebook or please call 101 and quote incident number 386 of 15 February."
Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can also do so by contacting the independent UK charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or by going online at crimestoppers-uk.org and filling out a form.
The damage to the café comes in the same week that Mill Waters Café in Sutton was also targeted by vandals on two occasions, with thieves smashing windows and stealing alcohol, cakes and chocolate.