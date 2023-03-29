News you can trust since 1952
Nottinghamshire police officer charged with assaulting teenage girl

A Nottinghamshire Police officer will appear in court to face charges of assault by beating and intentional strangulation of a child, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

By John Smith
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read

PC Kevin Markowski, aged 46, is due to appear at Lincoln District Magistrates Court tomorrow, March 30.

The charges relate to an incident at Arnold, Nottingham, on August 24 last year, when PC Markowski allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old girl in the back of a police vehicle, while she was being detained.

A Nottinghamshire police officer will appear in court charged with assaulting a teenage girl
The IOPC investigation began in October following the referral from Nottinghamshire Police of a complaint.

Following completion of the investigation, the IOPC passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised charges against PC Markowski.

it comes after Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, told councillors she had been “assured” behaviour in a damning report into standards at the Metropolitan Police was not mirrored in Nottinghamshire Police.