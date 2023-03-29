News you can trust since 1952
Police investigating after burnt-out car abandoned on Huthwaite road

Police will step up patrols around an area of Huthwaite after a car was left burnt out on a road in the village.

By John Smith
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called to Back Lane at about 3am today, Wednesday, after receiving reports the destroyed car had been left there.

Councillors say the car will be removed as soon as police investigations finish.

They have also asked the police to increase their presence in the area to reassure residents.

Police are investigating after a burnt-out car was abandoned in Huthwaite this morning
Coun David Hennigan, Ashfield Council member for Sutton Central and New Cross, said: “Apparently there was another car around the corner from this that was damaged as well according to residents, but we’re not sure if these incidents are connected, but we assume they are.

“I’ve spoken to Insp Jon Hewitt, Ashfield commander, and they were already aware of the incident of the burnt-out car which they are investigating.

“Once the investigation is done, the council will move the car and the police have said they will carry out additional patrols tonight.”