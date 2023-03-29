Officers were called to Back Lane at about 3am today, Wednesday, after receiving reports the destroyed car had been left there.

Councillors say the car will be removed as soon as police investigations finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have also asked the police to increase their presence in the area to reassure residents.

Police are investigating after a burnt-out car was abandoned in Huthwaite this morning

Coun David Hennigan, Ashfield Council member for Sutton Central and New Cross, said: “Apparently there was another car around the corner from this that was damaged as well according to residents, but we’re not sure if these incidents are connected, but we assume they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve spoken to Insp Jon Hewitt, Ashfield commander, and they were already aware of the incident of the burnt-out car which they are investigating.