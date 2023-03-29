Police investigating after burnt-out car abandoned on Huthwaite road
Police will step up patrols around an area of Huthwaite after a car was left burnt out on a road in the village.
Officers were called to Back Lane at about 3am today, Wednesday, after receiving reports the destroyed car had been left there.
Councillors say the car will be removed as soon as police investigations finish.
They have also asked the police to increase their presence in the area to reassure residents.
Coun David Hennigan, Ashfield Council member for Sutton Central and New Cross, said: “Apparently there was another car around the corner from this that was damaged as well according to residents, but we’re not sure if these incidents are connected, but we assume they are.
“I’ve spoken to Insp Jon Hewitt, Ashfield commander, and they were already aware of the incident of the burnt-out car which they are investigating.
“Once the investigation is done, the council will move the car and the police have said they will carry out additional patrols tonight.”