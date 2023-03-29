News you can trust since 1952
Drunk Sutton man flung homophobic abuse at police officer before trying to spit in her face

A boozed-up Sutton man shouted homophobic abuse at a female police officer before trying to spit in her face on New Year’s Eve, a court heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to reports of a domestic incident at James Armstong's home, where they found him “very intoxicated” and “behaving in an unpredictable manner”, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said he threatened to smash a car up and warned an officer he would get a friend “to do you in”.

As he was being placed into the van Armstong, aged 35, shouted a homophobic insult and continued to be aggressive at the police station before repeating the slur.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.
He spat in the officer’s face but missed and hit her clothing, said Ms Baughan.

In a statement, the officer said spitting was “one of the most disgusting forms of abuse” and she was “insulted and distressed” by the comments.

Ms Baughan said Armstong has three previous convictions for seven offences, but none for violence, and was last in court for burglary.

Armstrong, of Bath Street, Sutton, admitted assaulting an emergency worker and making threats.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Armstong was told to leave after arguing with his partner and took his door key with him.

When police officers met him to collect it he was “strongly intoxicated” and “things went wrong”.

When he was interviewed just before 7am he made “full and frank admissions”, said Mr Hogarth.

“You can tell it’s out of character by looking at his record,” he said. “He has apologised. No physical harm was caused.”

Armstrong was fined £400 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £80 compensation.