New scheme aims to make Mansfield residents safer from burglary

People are being offered new locks, doors, security lighting and camera systems in a bid to stop them falling victim to crime.

Nottinghamshire Police’s new specialist burglary reduction officer was initially tasked with supporting about 150 previous victims to improve security measures in their homes – but the scheme is now being expanded to include their neighbours as well.

PCSO Megan Tuffley started her role in August and more than 40 addresses have already been earmarked for security improvements.

PCSO Meghan Tuffley.

One 79-year-old attempted burglary victim has had a CCTV camera installed and is wating to have a doorbell camera fitted.

He said: “I woke up to find a guy in my garden after he climbed over my fence.

"It was a scary experience at the time – especially at my age as the only thing I would really do was shout at him and phone the police.

“Megan came around, did an assessment and suggested I had a camera put in.

“It gives me peace of mind and is also a deterrent for anyone thinking of trying to get over my fence. I’ve also had stickers put up warning of CCTV which should act as a further deterrent.”

Opportunist

PCSO Tuffley said: “In most cases, burglary is an opportunist crime that can be guarded against with some basic improvements to home security.

“In the majority of cases we’re dealing with unskilled, opportunist thieves who see an opportunity in something like an open window or an unlit passageway and pounce.

“Those people want an easy life. They want to be in and out quickly and certainly don’t want to run the risk of getting caught, so if they see a CCTV camera, security light or strong lock on a garden gate they are far less likely to try to break in.

“My job is to identify areas of weakness in people’s security and work with them to improve them. If I think a particular device can make a difference, we will even pay for it to be installed, because we know it will help reduce crime.

“The response I have had so far has been positive.”