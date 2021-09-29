Plan to convert Mansfield Woodhouse car sales garage into shop refused

Developers put forward the plans, at 92A Leeming Lane North, and proposed the conversion of Leeming Lane Car Sales into a shop and an extension into the rear forecourt.

But Mansfield Council’s planning committee rejected the proposals after several objections were raised against the plans.

Six residents contacted the council opposing the conversion, suggesting the plan would cause noise pollution, litter, anti-social behaviour and potential ‘overshadowing’ from the rear extension.

Leeming Car Sales, on Leeming Lane North.

Nottinghamshire Council, the local highways authority, also raised concern over the proposed number of parking bays at the converted store.

Developers planned 10 bays in total, with six bays for customers at the front and a further four for staff at the back.

The front parking area would also have been used for stock deliveries by lorries.

However, the county council believed there would not be space for a lorry if cars were parked in the bays, meaning it could be forced to reverse into the parking area.

Cars would also be either ‘blocked into spaces or wouldn’t be able to access them’ if the lorry was already parked there, leading to an increased risk of on-street parking.

Refusal

The development was recommended for refusal by Mansfield Council officers and unanimously voted down by councillors.

A spokesman for the council’s planning department said: “The key issues here are highways safety and the impact on residential amenity.

“In terms of highways safety, the scheme proposes 10 parking spaces in total. This would be for staff and visitors to the store, with six at the front of the property.

“The front would also be used for deliveries, but the local highways authority raised concerns about the conflict of the use of six parking bays by customers during times where there would be deliveries.

“The other issue is the impact on residential amenity at number 94. The main impact is the projection of the rear extension and the overshadowing impact on adjacent windows.

“For those two reasons, the application is recommended refusal.”

Coun Brian Lohan, who represents Portland, said: “When I went down there to look, I can understand the refusal of this. It was unsafe.”