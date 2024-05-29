Mansfield woman sent sexually explicit picture of man to his new girlfriend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Mansfield woman sent a sexually-explicit image of a man to his new girlfriend to "give the idea he was cheating on her", a court has heard.

Lucy Hands sent the image on August 12 last year, in conduct intended to "maximise distress" and which has a starting point of 26 weeks in custody, said prosecutor Lucy Woodcock.

In a statement her victim described himself as "devastated" by the disclosure, and said the image caused a family split as well as problems within his current relationship.

"It made me paranoid as to who else could have seen it," he said. "I didn't know if it had been sent out publicly. I was constantly thinking who could have seen it every time I left the house.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

"I still struggle not knowing where this image may be or who might have seen it."

Dean Grysiuk, mitigating, said Hands was suffering from mental health difficulties at the time and didn't appreciate this was a criminal offence.

"She was sent (the image) by a third party,” he said. “She forwarded it over Facebook in a private message.

"She only wished to inform the other party about his actions."

He said the defendant has no relevant previous convictions and probation say she is at low risk of re-offending after performing well on a community order in 2018.

Hands, aged 39, of Banchory Close, Mansfield, admitted disclosing a private sexual photograph when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

She received a 12-month community order with 16 rehabilitation days to address her thinking skills.