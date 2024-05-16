Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Lorraine Pendlebury, 57, of The Oval, Sutton, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order. She received a 12 month community order with seven rehabilitation days and mental health treatment. She was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Simon Nicholls, 52, of Dettori Mews, Sheffield, admitted: driving without insurance and whilst disqualified. He received an 18 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. He was banned for 18 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Sims, 39, of Trinity Road, Edwinstowe, admitted: stalking without fear/alarm. He received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days. He was fined £80 with £85 costs. A restraining order was made.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Christopher Kinsella, 44, of Leeming Street, Mansfield, admitted: making threats causing harassment, alarm or distress. He received a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with an alcohol treatment plan and 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation, £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

James Moore, 76, of Church Walk, Worksop, admitted: driving without insurance and whilst disqualified. He received an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Declan Wilson, 29, of Plantation Hill, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with a six month drug rehabilitation programme and ten rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £149 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Bates, 42, of Corporation Street, Mansfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified, without insurance and driving with 71 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol. He received a 12 month community order with 10 rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was banned for 36 months. The drink drive rehabilitation course was not offered in light of his record for similar offending.

Adam Pawlak, 37, of Arthur Green, Kirkby, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine, possess knife in a public place, and non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal. He received a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 12 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £1,250 compensation.

Lee Gooderham, 47, of First Avenue, Clipstone, admitted: driving with 136 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a 20 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 55 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Phillip Brown, 38, of Broad Lane, Brinsley, admitted: driving with 88 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 46 months. He was fined £1,333 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £533 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Chalok, 23, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place, obstruct/resist a constable in execution of duty, and criminal damage. He was fined £300, with £50 compensation, £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.

Carl Stevens, 26, of Mayfield Place, Sutton, admitted: driving with 53 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge. He was disqualified for 14 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Jay-Lee Robinson, 19, of Cedar Lane, Ollerton, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. He received a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and 140 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £1,500 compensation.

Danielle Whittington, 44, of Stanton Place, Mansfield, admitted: possess controlled drugs of class A - methadone and diamorphine. She was fined £120 with costs of £42.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Mills, 50, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, admitted: possess controlled drugs of class A - crack cocaine and heroin. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Deniz Marasli, 49, of Newhaven Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was disqualified for 15 months. He was fined £120 with £85 costs.

Kelly Vernon, 43, of Crampton Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: common assault and common assault of an emergency worker. She was fined £320 with £100 compensation, a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.