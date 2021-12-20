Hammer-wielding man terrorised pair in Sutton street row

Police said they were called after reports a man had got out of a car and approached a man and woman, while holding a hammer and golf club.

He is then reported to have struck a man in the shins with the golf club, before raising the hammer above the woman’s head and threatening to hit her with it.

Passers-by called 999 and the suspect fled.

Outram Street, Sutton.

However, man later handed himself into police and was arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident on Outram Street on Saturday, December 18, at about 1.10pm.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was an incident involving a number of people known to each other and while it is always concerning for residents when disturbances happen in the street, we believe this to be a self-contained incident with no wider threat to the public.

"We are continuing to investigate and I urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has video footage, to call police on 101, quoting incident number 373 of December 18, 2021."