Mansfield man stole scrap metal to buy hard drugs after loss of grandad and home

A Mansfield man who was caught scavenging scrap metal from a burnt-out textiles firm planned to sell it for drugs following the death of his father and the loss of his family home.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 5th Jul 2023, 13:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 13:27 BST

A security guard spotted Victor McKeown in the rear yard of Savanna Rags, off Nottingham Road, on June 16, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Lauren Hemsley, prosecuting, said the guard alerted police, who were dealing with something else nearby, and they arrested 50-year-old McKeown, with two bags containing lead, padlocks and copper wiring.

When he was searched two wraps of brown powder were found which he said were heroin. He told police he planned to sell the metal to buy drugs.

The burnt-out shell of Savanna Rags following a catastrophic blaze in March. Picture: Nottinghamshire FireThe burnt-out shell of Savanna Rags following a catastrophic blaze in March. Picture: Nottinghamshire Fire
The court heard he has nine previous convictions for 23 offences, 13 of which are for theft and burglary, but had not been convicted of a drug offence since 1998, and was last in trouble in 2006 for assault.

McKeown, of no fixed address, admittted theft by finding and possession of class A drugs.

McKeown, who represented himself, said he lost his father on New Year's Eve after caring for him, and his mother, for five years.

With the death of his dad he also lost the family home where he was born. He asked the bench for help for his drug use.

He told magistrates: “I have no explanation really. It was stupid. I apologise.”

Probation officer Martin Anderson said McKeown was introduced to heroin by school friends, but managed to stop taking it for 10 years.

He said using heroin helped McKeown deal with the "negative emotions" he felt while caring for his parents.

At the time of the offence, he was sofa-surfing at friends’ homes, but is now living with a family member, he said.

"He made no attempt to minimise or excuse his behaviour,” Mr Anderson added.

McKeown was given a 12-month community order with 25 rehabilitation days, fined £100 and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge.

Firefighters spent more than 24 hours battling the flames at the textiles recycling firm in March. At the height of the blaze, 100 firefighters across 16 crews were involved and nearby homes were evacuated as the firefighting operation continued through the night.