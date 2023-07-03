Ryan Ward: Aged 37, of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield: Convicted of two thefts. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £83 compensation.Robert Grant, 19, of Longstone Way, Mansfield: Admitted criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £141 compensation.

Steven Caulton, 39, of Shireoaks Court, Mansfield: Admitted: possessing a knife and crack cocaine. He received a 12 month community order, with 10 rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Candice Davies, 32, of Singleton Avenue, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Keaton Muldoon, 21, of Tuckers Lane, Mansfield: Admitted failing to stop, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with a 31-day programme, banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Ky Bennett, 24, of Kedleston Walk, Mansfield: Admitted driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failure to stop. He was given a 12-month community order with three rehabilitation days and fined £120.

Rebecca Blackburn, 45, of Greendale Crescent, Clipstone: Admitted driving while disqualified. She was given a 12-month community order with six rehabilitation days, banned from driving for 37 months, fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Gavin Smith, 35, care of Gladstone Street, Mansfield: Admitted theft. He was ordered to pay £110 compensation.

Simon Munnings, 42, of Sherwood Avenue, Mansfield: Admitted assault by beating. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Benjamin Moss, 36, of Mansfield Road, Blidworth: Admitted drink-driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failure to stop. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

Sean Swain, 51, of Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, Mansfield: Admitted failing to provide specimen for analysis and possession of cocaine. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Pawel Pycek, 41, of Redcliffe Road, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £450 and ordered to pay £310 costs and a £180 surcharge.

Donald Shadbolt, 37, of Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite. Admitted driving whilst disqualified and making off without payment. He was fined £240, ordered to pay £85 costs and £84 compensation and his driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Steven Buttery, 37, of Highland Drive, Sutton: Admitted drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 10 rehabilitation days and banend from driving for 46 months.

Christine Fenwick, 43, of Barnes Crescent, Sutton: Admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

Liam Parker, 30, of Mason Street, Sutton: Admitted possession of a class A drug, namley cocaine. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

Jake Pedley, 29, of Catherine Close, Kirkby: Admitted possession of a knife and drug-driving. He was jailed for 226 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 10 rehabilitation days, banned from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay £310 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates include:

Sean Gleeson, aged 36, of Alfred Street, Pinxton: Convicted of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 surcharge and £110 costs.

Karen Lancashire, 64, of Leamington Drive, South Normanton: Convicted of speeding. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 surcharge and £110 costs.