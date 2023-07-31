News you can trust since 1952
Police appeal to find Kirkby burglar who fled after being spotted by property owner

Police are appealing to find a man who was caught committing a robbery by the property’s owner.
By John Smith
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read

The incident 5.07am on Thursday, July 20 at a property on Abbey Road.

A male person jumped over the fence of the property and stole some paint rollers and a tape measure but he ran off when disturbed by the owner.

Police are also appealing for help with other incidents of theft and burglary.

Police are appealing for information after a thief was caught by a property owner on Abbey Road in Kirkby. Photo: GooglePolice are appealing for information after a thief was caught by a property owner on Abbey Road in Kirkby. Photo: Google
Suspected drug dealers arrested in Warsop

Some time between Sunday, July 23 and 11am on Monday, July 24, a vacant factory on Willow Drive, Annesley was broken into and damage caused to some radiators a fire alarm and the ceiling.

Between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Sunday, July 23, a silver Honda VSR motorbike was stolen from a property on Lindrick Road, Kirkby, but later found and recovered by the owner.

Anyone with any information should e-mail [email protected], call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.