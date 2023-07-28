News you can trust since 1952
Suspected dealers arrested after car stopped by police in Warsop

Suspected class A drugs, cash and several mobile phones were seized after police pulled over a car in Warsop.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 28th Jul 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s roads crime policing team, acting on intelligence, stopped the car in Bishops Walk, Warsop, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, July 26.

Inside they discovered a significant quantity of suspected class A drugs, several mobile phones and cash.

Suspected class A drugs, cash and several mobile phones were seized after police pulled over a car.
A 32-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were arrested by the police officers on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Both have been released on bail.

Sergeant Chris Holloway, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a good stop by officers and a timely reminder to everyone that it is never safe to transport illegal drugs on our road network.

“If we have reason to believe you are up to no good we will stop you, we will search you and we will hold you to account.”