Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s roads crime policing team, acting on intelligence, stopped the car in Bishops Walk, Warsop, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, July 26.

Inside they discovered a significant quantity of suspected class A drugs, several mobile phones and cash.

A 32-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were arrested by the police officers on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Both have been released on bail.

Sergeant Chris Holloway, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a good stop by officers and a timely reminder to everyone that it is never safe to transport illegal drugs on our road network.