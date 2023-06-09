Ever wondered what you get for a whopping £2 million worth of property in north Nottinghamshire?

Well, here lies your answer with this magnificent house, named Three Acres, which is on the market with estate agent William H.Brown.

Surrounded by three acres of land, the impressive residence comprises nine bedrooms, including one with its own balcony, seven bathrooms and six reception rooms, as well as five double garages.

To enhance that feeling of luxury, there is even a golf and Formula 1 simulator room, a bar and a gym, all part of two leisure suites within outbuildings.

There was also a plan to add a swimming pool to the side of one of the leisure suites. There is now scope to turn either of the suites into guest houses or holiday lets, if you want.

What’s more, the whole property features electric gates with an intercom system, a high-security CCTV system and amazing views overlooking the village of Firbeck.

Three Acres is actually three homes that can easily be converted into one, all making up a private and versatile estate ideal for a large family.

Property one consists of a large open-plan kitchen and dining room with adjoining, cosy snug and a main living room. There are also three bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus access to a leisure suite.

Property two includes an entrance hall, spacious open-plan kitchen and dining room, sizeable lounge and games room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Property three is a modern, newly-built bungalow that features an entrance hall, dining kitchen, large living room, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

A huge and beautiful garden wraps itself around the three properties, on Lamb Lane in Firbeck, and attracts all kinds of wildlife to underline how rural the location is. Pheasants, hawks and partridges are the main visitors, but it is not uncommon to spot foxes, rabbits and even deer.

Our photo gallery below gives you a snapshot of some of the superb rooms and sights within the estate. For more information, including an extensive floor plan, please visit the Zoopla website here.

