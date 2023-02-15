“This is a sobering reminder of the devastating impact a single-punch can have.”

Braden Stromberg was attacked by Kyle Stephenson on Houghton Road, Bolsover, on May 2 2022.

The 27-year-old was knocked unconscious after being punched in the face before hitting his head on the road, Derby Crown Court heard.

Stephenson ran from the scene of the attack – leaving Braden lying on the ground while his distraught girlfriend rang for an ambulance.

Braden said the incident has had a huge impact on his and his family’s lives.

After being rushed to hospital he was placed in a coma, and doctors had to remove half of his skull due to the swelling of the brain caused during the attack.

Braden was discharged from the hospital on May 26, 2022, after 23 days of treatment, but the attack has impacted him physically, emotionally and financially.

Awaiting surgery

In his victim impact statement, Braden said he has been left unable to hold a cup of tea and had his dream of owning his own home dashed.

He said: “I am still awaiting surgery to rebuild my skull and one false move or incident could prove potentially fatal.

“My financial situation is dire and the worst it has ever been. Not being able to support myself financially and having to rely on state benefit payments and handouts from family has impacted my self-confidence and self-worth. It has also caused unnecessary stress to loom over the family.”

Stephenson, meanwhile, was quickly arrested for the attack and was charged with causing grievous bodily harm – he eventually pleaded guilty to the offence.

The 32-year-old of Vernon Street, Ilkeston, was jailed for 32-and-and-a-half months.

Braden said: “I am worried about how my appearance will alter after I have had my surgery and the impact this will have on my confidence and self-esteem. I hope the person responsible for assaulting me appreciates the impact his actions have had, not only on me, but also my wider family.

“The consequences of his actions are far-reaching.”

Detective Investigator Sarah Price, who led the investigation, said: “This unprovoked attack has had a devastating impact on the life of Braden. It’s left him needing extensive hospital treatment over many months, treatment he will continue to require moving forward.

“The actions of Stephenson just go to prove how damaging a single punch can be – with the victim incredibly lucky to have survived the ordeal.

“What happened on that day has not only had a major impact on Braden’s life, but also those closest to him, with his family suffering alongside him through the aftermath.

“Stephenson will now have time to think about the consequences of his actions behind bars and I urge anyone who finds themselves in that situation to take a step back and think about what could happen – not only to themselves, but also the other person involved.