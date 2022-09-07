Martin Illic, aged 37, of St Leonard's Way, Forest Town, entered no plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court charged with causing Susan Wagstaff's death, while driving a Citroën van, on Sunday, September 26, last year.

He was bailed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on October 4, for a pre-trial preparation hearing.

Susan, aged 65, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to Newlands Road, Forest Town.

Susan Wagstaff

Nottinghamshire Police said there had been reports a woman was unconscious in the street and damage had been caused to a garden fence, at about 10.10pm.

Susan’s inquest, opened in March, gave a provisional cause of death as head, neck and chest injuries sustained in a road traffic collision.

Susan was a mother of six, grandmother to 21 and great-grandmother to 14.

Nottingam Crown Court.

In a statement her family said: “Our mum was the most kind, caring, funny and lovable woman with a great sense of humour.

“Each member of the family, which includes her mum, sisters, brother, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, were all absolutely loved and adored by her.

“She had a smile that lit up any place she was in and she made everyone else smile. She worked so hard to make everyone happy and she was the perfect mother.

“Unfortunately she has been taken from us far too early and this has broken our hearts.