Sutton woman punched cop after calling 999 when her mum locked her out

Kylie Blackner was trying to collect items of clothing and arguing with her mother outside their home on Ashland Road, when police arrived on July 15, at 12.50am.

Ben Payne, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said the 34-year-old was warned about her behaviour, but continued to misbehave and was arrested for causing a breach of the peace.

As she struggled with the officers she lashed out, hitting an officer in her right eye and knocking her contact lens out, so ‘she couldn’t see properly and felt vulnerable’.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard the officer was able to handcuff Blackner’s wrist and magistrates were shown pictures of the bruising caused.

Magistrates were told Blackner has no previous convictions, but was cautioned for assault in December 2018.

Blackner admitted assaulting an emergency worker.

Pars Samrai, mitigating, said three officers took Blackner to the floor, facedown, but she managed to turn over on to her back and lash out, while another officer knelt on her torso.

He said: “This situation occurred when she was bundled to the ground and was in pain. It’s to her credit that she pleads guilty.”

Mr Samrai Blackner was ‘distressed’ at the police station, adding: “She doesn't dislike the police and it was important for her to apologise.”

He said Blackner’s mother had refused to let her in because it was past midnight, but she continued to knock on the door.

“It was a silly thing to do, but she called the police,” he said. “She absolutely concedes the police have better things to do.”

The court heard she has a background of mental health issues.

“This incident has had a shocking effect on her and her family,” Mr Samrai said.

“She spends most of her time at home. She has no desire to go out socialising. She went into severe panic mode when the officers touched her.”