Mansfield man charged with rape and sexual assault on two separate women in the town

The first victim reported being assaulted at an address in Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, in the early hours of Sunday 31 October.

The second was assaulted on Church Street in the early hours of Sunday 21 November.

Constantin Covaliu, 21, of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

He's been remanded in custody

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court this morning (27 November) and was remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 4 January 2022.

A 19-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of rape and released on police bail with conditions.

Detective Sergeant Neil Allsop, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victims in these cases were subjected to extremely upsetting ordeals. We have been working hard in recent weeks to piece together the series of events that led up to each of them.

“Our investigation into both incidents remain ongoing.

“We would urge anyone who believes they may have seen anything suspicious in the area of St Peters Church in the early hours of Sunday 21 November, to please get in contact with Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 154 of 21 November 2021 or call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111”