Trial of a former Mansfield football boss accused of blackmailing woman with sexual photographs set to start on Monday

Lewis Saxby, former manager of Rainworth FC, last appeared before Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, March 1, when a trial date was set for Monday, November 29.

At his last appearance, it was alleged that between July 2019 and January 2020, Saxby, of Lymington Road, Mansfield, blackmailed the woman by threatening to publish intimate photographs of her unless she gave him money.

It was also alleged that between December 2016 and January 2021, Saxby defrauded the woman out of more than £89,000, claiming he needed the money to fight an unfair dismissal claim, court records show.

Lewis Saxby is due to stand trial before Nottingham Crown Court

It was separately alleged that, between July 1 and July 31, 2019, he took video footage of the same woman engaging in sexual activity with him without her permission.

It was further alleged that, between May 2018 and March 2019, Saxby tried to blackmail another woman, and demanded sexual photographs from a third woman “with menaces” between May 1 and 31, 2019.

In further charges, it was alleged that between February 2016 and May 2017, Saxby engaged in controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship - threatening a fourth woman that he would distribute intimate images of her and bombarding her with messages. He is also accused of taking sexual photographs of the woman while she was under the age of 18, records showed.

Saxby also faced one count of voyeurism, from July 2019, and two further counts of blackmail - one between May 2019 and March 2019, and the other from May 2019.

He has denied all charges.