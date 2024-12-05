Mansfield man charged with murder and attempted murder after young mum dies in collision

Published 5th Dec 2024, 16:48 BST
A Mansfield man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a collision in Pleasley – during which a young mum was killed.

Mum-of-one Alana Armstrong was killed after a hit and run incident in Pleasley on Tuesday, November 26. She was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision between a 4x4 and an e-bike, on which the 25-year-old was riding pillion, in Batley Lane at around 8.00pm.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The rider of the bike, a man in his 20s, remains in hospital – having had part of his leg amputated as a result of the collision.

“On Thursday, December 5, Keaton Muldoon was charged with the murder of Alana Armstrong and the attempted murder of the rider of the e-bike.

Alana died at the scene of the collision.placeholder image
“The 23-year-old, of Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.”

