Yellow weather warning issued in Nottinghamshire as Storm Darragh hits

Nottinghamshire residents are under a yellow weather warning for strong winds as Storm Darragh arrives in the UK.

On Friday, December 6, residents of Nottinghamshire can expect a chilly morning with mostly sunny skies and gentle winds.

However, clouds are anticipated to move in during the afternoon.

Later in the evening and overnight, Storm Darragh will bring very strong winds and heavy rain.

A yellow weather warning is in place for wind across Nottinghamshire. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

The worst of the storm is expected this weekend, with some parts of the UK anticipating winds of up to 80mph.

The weather forecast indicates that Saturday, December 7, will be wet and very windy, with gales expected.

The Met Office predicts that Sunday, December 8, will be breezy with rain turning showery before clearing overnight.

By Monday, December 9, the winds are expected to gradually ease.

For regular updates, see: www.metoffice.gov.uk.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in effect as of now (Thursday, December 5) until Sunday, December 8.