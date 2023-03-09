Owen Gamlin and Bradley Hodgkinson jumped out of a car on Westfield Lane and set about their victims on June 27, at about 10.30am, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Chris Knowles, prosecuting, said Gamlin hit the woman in the chest with the hammer, before striking her brother repeatedly about the head and body, while Hodgkinson rained down a number of blows on him with the dog chain.

The pair discarded the weapons before fleeing in the car and were both silent when shown CCTV of the attack by police.

Bradley Hodgkinson, left, and Owen Gamlin have been jailed.

The court heard their victims flagged down a passing motorist and the male victim had to have a cut to his head glued at the hospital, with the attack sparked by revenge for a debt over a bicycle – the pair had previously threatened to damage their victims’ home.

Mr Knowles said the prolonged attack on a vulnerable victim involved planning and premeditation.

Gamlin and Hodgkinson, both now aged 24, were jailed for five years and four-and-a-half years, respectively, in 2020 after they carjacked and kidnapped a man.

Owen Gamlin, aged 24, of Arundel Drive, Mansfield, admitted wounding with intent and causing actual bodily harm. He was jailed for five years and three months and must serve an additional two years and nine months on licence. Hodkinson, of Alcock Avenue, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and possessing an offensive weapon.

Matthew Smith, for Gamlin, said he missed an opportunity to cooperate with the probation service for a pre-sentence report because of an error at HMP Nottingham.

The barrister said Gamlin has made good progress while on remand and engaged in rehabilitation and work experience.

Bradley Hodgkinson, aged 24, of Alcock Avenue, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and possessing an offensive weapon. He was jailed for 30 months.

Mr Smith said: “He now realises how serious the injuries could have been. He wants to apologise for what he now knows was an appalling piece of violence.”

Benn Robinson, for Hodgkinson, said his mother, who recently died, had drug problems and he did not finish school following late diagnoses of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism.

He said the dad-of-two trained and found work as a welder and has also found employment in the prison.

Judge Steven Coupland jailed Hodgkinson was jailed for 30 months. Gamlin was jailed for five years and three months and must serve an additional two years and nine months on licence.

Nottingham Crown Court

PC Holly Cotter, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a vicious and sustained assault that could easily have led to some very serious injuries for the victims.

“This kind of violence is utterly unacceptable and will always generate a very strong police response.

“Thanks to some excellent work by officers on the ground, both men were very quickly identified and bought into custody.

