Two men hurt in Mansfield street attack

The victims sustained minor facial injuries after being assaulted with blunt weapons on Westfield Lane on Monday, June 27, at about 10.30am.

Two men have since been charged in connection with the assault.

Owen Gamlin, aged 23, of Arundel Drive, Mansfield, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and assault causing actual bodily harm.

The attack happened on Westfield Lane, Mansfield.

And Bradley Hodgkinson, also 23, of Alcock Avenue, Mansfield, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

Gamlin, of Arundel Drive, Mansfield, and Hodgkinson, of Alcock Avenue, Mansfield, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on June 28.

The case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on July 26 and the pair were remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force strongly condemns all forms of violence and will always respond to each and every report we receive of this nature, so that we can keep our communities safe.

“This was a violent assault in the middle of the street, which thankfully didn’t result in either victim sustaining any serious injuries.

“We have now charged two suspects in connection with this incident and they have now been remanded in custody after appearing before the courts.”