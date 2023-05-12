News you can trust since 1952
Police appeal after acid attack on car in Kirkby

Police are appealing for information after a car had acid poured over it while parked on a Kirkby street.

By John Smith
Published 12th May 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

The Vauxhall Astra had acid poured on the bonnet, roof and back door while it was parked on Midfield Road, overnight on Thursday, May 4.

Police are also appealing for information on a number of other incidents of theft and criminal damage.

A Yamaha Tracer motorbike was stolen from the front of a house on Southwell Close, Kirkby, after the securing chain was cut – the padlock was left behind – sometime between 6pm on May 4 and 9.05am the following day.

Police are appealing for information after a car was covered in acid in KirkbyPolice are appealing for information after a car was covered in acid in Kirkby
A grey B-twin Rockrider pushbike was stolen from the front garden of a house in Franderground Close, Kirkby, on May 4, between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

Windows were cracked at the Co-op store, Selston Road, Jacksdale, between 10pm on Friday, May 5 and 6am the following day.

Also in Jacksdale, between 5.30pm on May 5 and 9am the following day, offensive graffiti was painted on the outside of the Community Centre, on Main Road.

The front window of a house on Gladstone Street, Kirkby, was smashed on Sunday, May 7, at 2am.

A white Mercedes Sprinter van on Kingsway, Kirkby, had a wing mirror smashed on Monday, May 8, at about 11pm. A group of youths are thought to have been responsible.

Anyone with information is asked contact Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood team via [email protected], or on 101.