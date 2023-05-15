News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield residents urged to work with police to tackle low-level crime

Residents in a Mansfield estate are being asked to work with police to help tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 15th May 2023, 07:39 BST- 1 min read

Extra officers have been patrolling Ladybrook following concerns about anti-social behaviour and drug-related offending.

Neighbourhood officers, however, say the best policing results are possible only with the support of the people who live and work in the area and are asking people to keep in touch.

The plea comes after a recent weekend of action in the area, where additional uniformed and plain clothed officers saturated the area and made multiple arrests.

PC Simon Ford, of Nottinghamshire Police, talks to a resident.PC Simon Ford, of Nottinghamshire Police, talks to a resident.
PC Simon Ford, beat manager for the area, said: “Ladybrook is a wonderful place to live and work and we want to make it even better. I grew up in the area it means a lot to me.

“It’s a close-knit community, but like any other area we also have our problems. including anti-social behaviour and low-level drug-related crime. They do negatively impact on people’s quality of life.

“These issues really matter to us, but we can only do so much in isolation. Ultimately, community policing has to be a team effort and we need more people to tell us about what they are seeing and are concerned about.

“We can’t always take immediate action, but every bit of information is valuable and helps us develop better local intelligence. Ultimately, this flow of information helps us keep residents safe and bring offenders to justice.”

“I urge people to keep in contact with us. We also host regular beat surgeries where people can come and speak to us, even if it’s just to say hello and to get to know who we are.”