Police appeal for witnesses after bike stolen from ‘vulnerable victim’ in Mansfield town centre

Police investigating the theft of a bicycle from a vulnerable victim have released an image in a bid to trace the offenders.

The bike was swiped after being left locked to a lamppost outside Goldsmiths Jewellers in Queen Street, Mansfield.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who recognises the two pictured men, or those with information about the incident – which took place between 3.45pm and 4.00pm on May 12 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who recognises these men is urged to contact the police.

Police Constable Nathan Whitehead, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are determined to recover the red Carrera bike, as pictured.

“Theft of bicycles is something we take very seriously as we know the loss of a bike can impact the victim both financially and emotionally due to being a victim of crime.

“We will always do our utmost to catch offenders and reunite people with their property.”

The first man is described as white, in his early 20s and of medium build. He was wearing a stone-coloured peaked cap, black jogging bottoms and a pale grey or white hoodie with a picture on the front. He was carrying a black backpack.

The second man is described as white, in his 20s, with short brown hair. He was wearing a navy coat with a light-coloured top underneath, black jogging bottoms and white trainers. He was also carrying a backpack.

It is believed the offenders left the scene in the direction of the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.