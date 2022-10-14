The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

Offences range from dangerous driving and robbery to rape and grievous bodily harm against a child.
Alex Belfield, 42, of Mapperley, Nottingham, was jailed for five-and-a-half years, on September 20, after he was convicted of four counts of stalking, two of which included causing alarm and distress.
Photo: Mansfield Chad
Justin Dainty, 25, formerly of Hampden Street, Heanor, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a child and was jailed for four years on September 12.
Constantin Covaliu, 22, of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, one of attempted rape and one of sexual assault on the day his trial was due to begin. He received a life sentence at Northampton Crown Court.
David Swain, 38, of Eskdale Drive, Beeston, was jailed for three years after admitting one charge of robbery and three counts of fraud by false representation at Nottingham Crown Court.
