Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team made the discovery during a weapons sweep as part of the fight against knife crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A team spokesman said: “We have conducted knife sweeps in the area and while we fortunately did not recover any knifes/weapons, we did however discover a section in a wooded area that is being used to light fires, take drugs and also inhale nitrous oxide.

Bottles of nitrous oxide were discovered.

“Six large bottles of nitrous oxide were discovered next to discarded balloons.

“While this is commonly known as ‘laughing gas’, it isn't a laughing matter. Inhaling nitrous oxide is dangerous – if too much is inhaled, you can fall unconscious and suffocate from the lack of oxygen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Heavy or regular use of nitrous oxide can lead to a deficiency of vitamin B12 and to a form of anaemia. Severe B12 deficiency can lead to serious nerve damage, causing tingling and numbness in the fingers and toes. It can also lead to paralysis and the damage may be lasting.

“Regular use can stop you forming white blood cells properly.”