Police warning over laughing gas after Shirebrook discovery

Police officers have warning laughing gas “is no laughing matter” after discovering gas bottles in Shirebrook woodland.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read

Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team made the discovery during a weapons sweep as part of the fight against knife crime.

A team spokesman said: “We have conducted knife sweeps in the area and while we fortunately did not recover any knifes/weapons, we did however discover a section in a wooded area that is being used to light fires, take drugs and also inhale nitrous oxide.

Bottles of nitrous oxide were discovered.Bottles of nitrous oxide were discovered.
“Six large bottles of nitrous oxide were discovered next to discarded balloons.

“While this is commonly known as ‘laughing gas’, it isn't a laughing matter. Inhaling nitrous oxide is dangerous – if too much is inhaled, you can fall unconscious and suffocate from the lack of oxygen.

“Heavy or regular use of nitrous oxide can lead to a deficiency of vitamin B12 and to a form of anaemia. Severe B12 deficiency can lead to serious nerve damage, causing tingling and numbness in the fingers and toes. It can also lead to paralysis and the damage may be lasting.

“Regular use can stop you forming white blood cells properly.”

The team said non-legitimate use of nitrous oxide is controlled under the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016, meaning its production, supply and importation for psychoactive effects is illegal.