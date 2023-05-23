Sutton man’s racist tirade to taxi driver after partner threw up on back seat

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told police saw Brandon Summers drunkenly shouting at the taxi driver: “I will have you – watch and see. The problem with this country is there are too many immigrants.”

And when he saw the officers, he told them: “You lot need to sort them out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was initially arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on March 4, telling officers: “I had to protect my missus from that ****. You lot don’t understand. I served my country for four years and there are people like this coming in and doing this.”

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said 27-year-old Summers claimed the driver had been aggressive, but accepted the incident could have been avoided.

Summers, of Priestsic Road, Sutton, admitted racially-aggravated harassment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His solicitor said: “This is out of character. He and his partner left a night out because she felt unwell, but not through alcohol.”

She said Summers had apologised and offered to pay the soiling charge, but felt the driver reacted in “an over the top way”.

“He braked hard and appeared to be about to pull her out of the car,” she said. “That was when he began to use the unsavoury language.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the father-of-two “leads a calm and quiet life most of the time”.