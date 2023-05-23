News you can trust since 1952
Sutton man’s racist tirade to taxi driver after partner threw up on back seat

A Sutton man who launched a racist tirade at a taxi driver after his partner vomited in the back seat after a night out continued making “unacceptable” comments after his arrest.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 17:27 BST

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told police saw Brandon Summers drunkenly shouting at the taxi driver: “I will have you – watch and see. The problem with this country is there are too many immigrants.”

And when he saw the officers, he told them: “You lot need to sort them out.”

He was initially arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on March 4, telling officers: “I had to protect my missus from that ****. You lot don’t understand. I served my country for four years and there are people like this coming in and doing this.”

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said 27-year-old Summers claimed the driver had been aggressive, but accepted the incident could have been avoided.

Summers, of Priestsic Road, Sutton, admitted racially-aggravated harassment.

His solicitor said: “This is out of character. He and his partner left a night out because she felt unwell, but not through alcohol.”

She said Summers had apologised and offered to pay the soiling charge, but felt the driver reacted in “an over the top way”.

“He braked hard and appeared to be about to pull her out of the car,” she said. “That was when he began to use the unsavoury language.”

She said the father-of-two “leads a calm and quiet life most of the time”.

Sentencing, District Judge Gillian Young told Summers the fine was doubled to £550, to reflect the racial aggravation, and he must also pay a £220 surcharge and £85 costs.