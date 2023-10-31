Man released on bail following 'tragic' death of Kirkby woman
Officers were called to an address in Franderground Drive, Kirkby, at around 8.35am on Tuesday, October 24.
Police found a woman, aged in her 50s, seriously injured inside.
She was taken to hospital where she sadly died on Thursday, October 26.
Detective Sergeant Andrew Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said it was a “tragic and isolated” incident.
He said: “Officers have been at the address for the last few days as a detailed investigation has been taking place.
“As those investigations continue I would like to reassure people living nearby that we have not identified any wider risks to the public.
“Our thoughts remain with this lady’s family, who are being supported by specially trained officers.”
Anyone with information about this incident can call 101 quoting incident 107 of October 24 2023.