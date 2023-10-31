It is that time of year again – and whether you love it or hate it – there will be plenty of fireworks lighting up the skies this weekend.
Here are some bonfire and fireworks events planned for the weekend across the Mansfield and Ashfield area.
Disclaimer – most displays will make the “final call” about whether events will go ahead or if timings will change on the day.
But as it stands, the following events are planned for early November.
Please check websites and individual social media pages for each venue ahead of the event for final updates.
And an extensive list for events in and around Nottinghamshire has been compiled by the family-run blog, The Morris Girls.
1. One Call Stadium
A ticket-only annual fireworks display will take place on Sunday, November 5 at One Call Stadium. The event will begin at 7pm with gates opening at 5pm for attendees to enjoy the fair and stalls on the One Call Stadium car park. Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen, located at the rear of the Ian Greaves Stand, will be open throughout the evening. Due to the fairground and stalls, parking at One Call Stadium will be extremely limited and sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The price per vehicle will be £5. Photo: Mansfield Town FC
2. Forest Town Arena
Forest Town Arena will host its annual fireworks display on Saturday, November 4. Gates open at 5.30pm with the display starting at 8.30pm. Tickets are £5 per person with under fives granted free entry. Cash is accepted on the gate. Photo: Forest Town Arena Facebook
3. Clipstone Headstocks Fireworks Party
The Clipstone Headstocks venue will be launching a fireworks party for the community. The event will include food and drink vendors, with funfair rides and attractions on site. Pre-booked tickets only. Tickets cost £4 for children and £6 per adult. The event will run from 4pm-10pm. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. No. 5 Bistro
The Berry Hill bistro will run a free fireworks display starting at 6pm. Sunday dinner last orders will be at 3pm. Hog roast and other delicious bonfire food will be available from 5pm. Photo: No. 5 Bistro Facebook