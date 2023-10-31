1 . One Call Stadium

A ticket-only annual fireworks display will take place on Sunday, November 5 at One Call Stadium. The event will begin at 7pm with gates opening at 5pm for attendees to enjoy the fair and stalls on the One Call Stadium car park. Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen, located at the rear of the Ian Greaves Stand, will be open throughout the evening. Due to the fairground and stalls, parking at One Call Stadium will be extremely limited and sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The price per vehicle will be £5. Photo: Mansfield Town FC