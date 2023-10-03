News you can trust since 1952
Man on stolen moped caught in Skegby after he gets bike stuck down alleyway

A man who attempted to escape from police on a stolen moped was caught after he got stuck down an alleyway.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 16:38 BST
An officer in an unmarked vehicle at 12.15pm on Sunday, October 1, sighted a black moped which wasn’t displaying any registration.

It was heading onto the Healdswood Estate in Skegby before the officer lost sight of it.

Two officers in a marked car located the moped and began to follow it onto Buttery Lane before the driver noticed police were behind him.

A man who attempted to escape from police on a stolen moped was caught after he got stuck down an alleyway. Image issued by Nottinghamshire Police.A man who attempted to escape from police on a stolen moped was caught after he got stuck down an alleyway. Image issued by Nottinghamshire Police.
The driver then attempted to ride down an alleyway, but the moped got stuck between two metal posts.

The driver jumped off the bike and made a run for it but officers gave chase and managed to grab hold of the suspect.

A quantity of white rocks believed to be crack cocaine and cash were found discarded near to where he was arrested.

A 42-year-old man was arrested for possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

The moped he was riding was also found to be stolen from a home in Sutton last month.

He was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle.

Neighbourhood Inspector Jon Hewitt said: “This was a great result.

“Officers persistence really paid off when they tracked down a suspect on a stolen moped.

"Not only have we got him for theft of a motor vehicle but also taken a quantity of Class A drugs off the streets of Nottinghamshire.

"The local operation reacher have been tasked to focus on the local priorities of drug dealing and nuisance motorbikes so to get both in one job is a fantastic result."