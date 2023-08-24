The property, in Beechwood Court, Skegby had been the subject of dozens of complaints by local residents and the site of numerous criminal incidents, including a serious assault.

Officers from the Ashfield neighbourhood policing team spent several months gathering evidence before securing a three-moth closure order in Mary this year.

The order has now been extended for a further three months by Nottingham Magistrates Court after a successful application earlier this month.

A closure order on a problem property in Skegby has been extended for three months. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Anyone who breaches the order will be committing a criminal offence and liable to a fine or imprisonment.

It is the latest of 16 closure orders secured by the Sutton police team over the last eight months.

Chief Inspector Christopher Sutcliffe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Property closures are a very effective way for us to clamp down on the kind of antisocial behaviour that causes such distress to people’s neighbours.

“It is clear that this particular closure has had a hugely positive impact on the local community, and we were determined to extend it even further to help ensure that this particular resident will not be back.”

PC Ryan Frew-McGill added: “Since this closure order was granted we have had no further significant complaints at this location.

"This closure order has really made a difference to the lives of local people and we certainly won’t hesitate to take similar action in the future.