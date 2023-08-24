News you can trust since 1952
Skegby problem property closed down for a further three months

A problem property that had become a magnet for drug dealing, antisocial behaviour and violence has been closed for a further three months.
By John Smith
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 15:52 BST

The property, in Beechwood Court, Skegby had been the subject of dozens of complaints by local residents and the site of numerous criminal incidents, including a serious assault.

Officers from the Ashfield neighbourhood policing team spent several months gathering evidence before securing a three-moth closure order in Mary this year.

The order has now been extended for a further three months by Nottingham Magistrates Court after a successful application earlier this month.

A closure order on a problem property in Skegby has been extended for three months. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceA closure order on a problem property in Skegby has been extended for three months. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
A closure order on a problem property in Skegby has been extended for three months. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Anyone who breaches the order will be committing a criminal offence and liable to a fine or imprisonment.

It is the latest of 16 closure orders secured by the Sutton police team over the last eight months.

Chief Inspector Christopher Sutcliffe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Property closures are a very effective way for us to clamp down on the kind of antisocial behaviour that causes such distress to people’s neighbours.

“It is clear that this particular closure has had a hugely positive impact on the local community, and we were determined to extend it even further to help ensure that this particular resident will not be back.”

PC Ryan Frew-McGill added: “Since this closure order was granted we have had no further significant complaints at this location.

"This closure order has really made a difference to the lives of local people and we certainly won’t hesitate to take similar action in the future.

"I would also like to encourage all local residents to tell us about things that are concerning them in their community.”