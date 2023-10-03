News you can trust since 1952
Sutton drug dealer jailed after police intercept suspicious delivery

A drug dealer has been jailed after police caught him delivering a rucksack containing cocaine to a property.
By John Smith
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 14:02 BST
Declan Russell was seen dropping off the bag on a motorcycle to an address in Bellville Drive, Bestwood.

Officers were at the address to arrest another suspect on unrelated matters and initially detained Russell for traffic offences relating to the bike at around 3pm on August 10.

They searched him and found 15 wraps of heroin in his clothing.

Declan Russell was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceDeclan Russell was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
The rucksack had been taken inside the property and was found to contain large rocks of cocaine in plastic bags, cash, weighing scales, dealer bags and other equipment associated with drug dealing.

They also found a mobile phone which contained messages about drug dealing.

Russell, aged 23, of Mill Croft, Sutton was jailed for two-and-a-half years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on September 29.

He had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply cocaine at an earlier hearing.

Police Constable Jordaine McLaughlin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Russell was caught red-handed with drugs and his ill-gotten cash in his pockets and a rucksack.

“It is always good news when we can put a drug dealer behind bars and take drugs off the streets.

“Criminals like Russell bring misery and suffering to our communities and vulnerable people. I’d like to reassure them we will not let up our efforts as a force to bring these sort of individuals to justice for their crimes.”