The man was targeted after he withdrew a large quantity of cash from a bank on Queen Street, Mansfield, on Saturday, October 30, shortly before 11.20am.

A group of men started shouting at him – before pushing him, against his will, to the top of the road.

One of the men is said to have then approached the victim from behind and pulled his bag over his head, before the men ran off with the bag and contents, including the cash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was pushed up Queen Street against his will before being robbed.

The victim was unharmed.

Thomas Miller, aged 37, of Rosemary Street, Mansfield, was later arrested and charged with robbery in connection with the incident.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where his case was sent to Nottingham Crown Court, for a further hearing on December 10. Miller was remanded in custody.

Two other men who were arrested as part of the investigation remain on bail.

Detective Sergeant Andy Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Crimes of this nature can have a very long-lasting impact on victims and are treated with the utmost seriousness by Nottinghamshire Police.

“Everyone in Nottinghamshire should feel safe and respected, no matter their background or circumstances, and our officers are committed to protecting people from harm.

“Officers arrested three men before the end of that same day and are continuing their enquiries.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 315 of October 30, 2021.READ MORE: Police appeal after lorry rips cash machine out from Sutton petrol station