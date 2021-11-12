Police appeal after lorry rips cash machine out from Sutton petrol station

In the early hours of this morning a lorry pulled the cash machine from its concrete fixings and dragged it across the forecourt of the Eastfield Side Service Station in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Lines of enquiry are being pursued, including forensics, door-to-door and CCTV enquiries in the area.

Detectives have recovered a lorry suspected to have been involved in the incident, which happened shortly after 1am today, Friday November 12.

The cash machine was ripped out from its fixings and dragged along the forecourt.

Detective Inspector Stuart Temple, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our investigation into this incident is still in its early stages and we are working hard to trace the people responsible.

"We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry and as part of this we want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which may aid our investigation.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of the suspects arriving at or leaving the scene or anyone who believes that they may know who the offenders are.”

Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 26 of 12 November 2021, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Sutton Central and New Cross Councillor David Hennigan said: “This latest incident highlights the need for extra police and extra resources in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

"This includes extra CCTV in places of high crime like Eastfield Side to reassure residents that the police have a proactive rather than reactive plan to deal with crime.”

